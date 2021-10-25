Guinea forward Bayo to appear in court for drink driving

Bayo, 23, was detained by police on Sunday after a traffic accident in Clermont but was released on Monday.

He failed to stop after the incident with another car which had two passengers, who suffered minor injuries.

"At the moment of the accident, I panicked, I was scared of the consequences," Bayo posted on Twitter.

"Far from being clear-headed, originally I left the location but I wanted to help the victims and go back to take responsibility.

"I want to, from the bottom of my heart, present my sincere apologies to those injured, their families and those close to them.

"I note the decision that will be taken and I'm aware of the seriousness of my acts," he added.

On June 28, he will also appear in court for "involuntary injuries which have caused a temporary professional absence of less than three months," the central city's public prosecutor Eric Maillaud said.