The Black Stars yesterday hosted Bafana Bafana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus were enough as Kwesi Appiah’s men recorded a comfortable 2-0 win.

However, the highlight of the game came in the second half when a young man interrupted play by invading the pitch.

Pitch invader

In what was a rather comical scene, the pitch invader put several security personnel to their paces as spectators watch on in amusement.

Having chased him around the pitch for a while, the security personnel finally got hold of him and escorted him away.

Watch the video of the incident below: