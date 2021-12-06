Hasaacas Ladies complete domestic treble after beating Lady Strikers clinch Women’s Super Cup

After a vigorous battle through the group stages and semi-finals, the onus fell on either Lady Strikers to win their first-ever trophy or Hasaacas Ladies to complete a historic domestic treble.

December 5, 2021, marked the day for that historic moment in women’s club football in Ghana.

Lady Strikers made their intent known in the first ten minutes of the game and Martha Amisah envisaged this assertion after a defensive mishap by Hasaacas Ladies.

She almost opened the scoring but the crossbar subtly denied her that glory. Lady Strikers tried easing through the defensive banks of Hasaacas Ladies but Success and Blessing were quick in recovering from their mistakes by clearing their lines.

Hasaacas ladies after a tepid start morphed straight into their radical attack mode and Veronica Appiah after a glorious opportunity drove the ball into the low corner past Beatrice to put them in the lead.

Lady Strikers probed for an immediate response to that 13th-minute goal but all their efforts proved futile especially with the plethora of missed chances from Martha Amish.

The 40th minute saw Veronica complete a brace after completely rounding up the defense and the keeper to calmly slot the ball home.

The next 45 minutes saw a rejuvenated and tactical mindset from Lady Strikers. Hasaacas who were already comfortable with their lead switched play to defensive mode. Lady Strikers were however relentless and had the will to fight to the last whistle.

This admirable mindset was squashed by an own goal from Gifty Ogbonna to triple the lead of Hasaacas Ladies.

On the 76th minute when the game looked all done and dusted, Gladys Amfobea graced the party after a fine freekick went past Diana to pull one back for Lady strikers. That served as the ultimate wake-up call for them to send the game to Hasaacas Ladies.

The drama further continued 5 minutes later after Captain Ellen Coleman converted a cross from Martha Amisah to score the second goal for Lady Strikers.

The last 10 minutes of the game was tough with mainly most of the pressure piling up on Hasaacas Ladies. The scoreline stood at 3-2 in favour of Hasaacas but try as Lady Strikers did they couldn’t find that magical equalizing goal inside the five minutes of stoppage time.

The game ended with Hasaacas Ladies winning a historic domestic treble for the first time in women’s football. Out of five finals this season, they won the four of them and have made Sekondi proud of their adventurous exploits this season.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies placed third in the competition after beating Prisons Ladies by 3-1.