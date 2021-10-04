RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana was the toast of many fans after starring against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The 19-year-old outshined Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as Stade Rennes recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Kamaldeen was a lively presence throughout the 90 minutes and constantly terrorised PSG right-back, Achraf Hakimi.

He ended the game with an assist, 23 completed passes, one big chance created, four tackles won, two interceptions and one clearance.

The winger was Rennes’ best player on the pitch and set up Gaetan Laborde for the opening goal in the first half.

The Ghanaian prodigy picked out his teammate with a perfectly weighted cross, with Laborde doing the rest by smashing the ball home.

Flavien Tait added a second immediately after the restart as Rennes won the game 2-0 against the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Kamaldeen’s monstrous performance didn’t go unnoticed and there were plenty of fans who took to Twitter to praise the young winger.

See some of the best tweets below:

