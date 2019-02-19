Ghana football has been to a halt since the ‘Number 12’ documentary piece that exposed several rots in Ghana football was premiered last year June by multiple award-winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

A Normalisation Committee (NC) formed by FIFA to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been in charge of football since then.

The Normalisation Committee in its quest to bring back football announced a special competition, but it has been called off after discussions between the NC and the Ghana Premier League clubs hit a snag.

Coach of Hearts of Oak Kim Grant has said that the lack of competitive football in Ghana is affecting a lot of stakeholders of the beautiful game.

"The NC competition cancellation has affected a lot of players, not just us, all the other teams have also worked hard to prepare and this is a mental thing for the players that they need to re-energize and pick themselves again," he told Asempa FM

"The top brass need to understand they cannot stop and start as they want because it affects players physically and mentally.

"From now on I am going to do more technical work and we might even allow the players to go home," Grant added.

The former Ghana international has been involved in as many friendly games since his appointment as head coach in November 2018.