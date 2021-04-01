RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hearts of Oak, Medeama & Karela fined GHC11,000 for flouting COVID-19 protocols

Evans Effah

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced decisions on cases of misconducts by three Premier League Clubs in the first round of the Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak SC, Medeama SC and Karela FC were all found to have breached the GFA Matchday COVID-19 protocols at their respective match venues.

All three Clubs have been sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee in its decisions.

Their sanctions are;

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak SC is hereby fined GHc5000 in accordance with Article 6.1.1 and warned to adhere strictly to the GFA Covid-19 Protocols in subsequent matches or face stiffer sanctions. The fine shall be paid to the GFA within 14 days failing which the GFA shall apply Article 15 of the Disciplinary Code The temporary decision to play all home matches behind Closed Doors at the Accra Sports Stadium is hereby lifted.

Medeama SC

Medeama SC is hereby fined GHc3000 in accordance with Article 6.1.1 and warned to adhere strictly to the GFA Covid-19 Protocols in subsequent matches or face stiffer sanctions. The fine shall be paid to the GFA within 14 days failing which the GFA shall apply Article 15 of the Disciplinary Code. The temporary decision to play all home matches behind Closed Doors at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa is hereby lifted.

Karela FC

Karela FC is hereby fined GHc3000 in accordance with Article 6.1.1 and warned to adhere strictly to the GFA Covid-19 Protocols in subsequent matches or face stiffer sanctions The fine shall be paid to the GFA within 14 days failing which the GFA shall apply Article 15 of the Disciplinary Code The temporary decision to play all home matches behind Closed Doors at the CAM park, Aiyinase is hereby lifted.

