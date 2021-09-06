The Ghana Premier League champions are scheduled to face the Guinean side in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.
Hearts of Oak: Military coup in Guinea puts club’s Champions League clash in limbo
Hearts of Oak’s upcoming CAF Champions League game against Club Industriel de Kamsar has been thrown into a state of uncertainty following a military coup in Guinea.
Hearts are supposed to travel to Conakry on Sunday, September 12, 2021, to play against CI Hamsar, with the return leg scheduled for Accra a week later.
However, the game is currently in limbo after some military officials arrested Guinea President Alpha Conde and took over the seat of government on Sunday.
The coup was led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who later announced that all borders of the country have been closed.
“The whole army is here, from Nzérékoré to Conakry, to help build this country. The president is with us, he’s in a safe place. He’s seen a doctor there’s no problem,” Doumbouya said.
Meanwhile, players of the Moroccan national team were trapped in Guinea when they travelled to the country to play a World Cup Qualifier.
The Atlas Lions were later escorted to the airport to fly out of the country on Sunday after hearing gunfire around their hotel.
The latest development in Guinea means Hearts of Oak’s upcoming CAF Champions League game against Kamsar could be postponed or cancelled.
