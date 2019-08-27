The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHACA) who are the organisers of the President’s Cup which is played to honour the sitting President of the Republic of Ghana on an annual basis paired Hearts of Oak with Asante Kotoko.

READ MORE: Five Ghanaian football personalities whose deaths broke our hearts

The Phobians were reportedly contemplating playing their rivals in the invitation game early on.

A club statement signed by Communications Manager, Mr Kwame Opare Addo, has however confirmed they will take on Kotoko.

''The Management is pleased to inform the teeming supporters that it has agreed to honour the 2019 President Cup against Kotoko”.'

The statement added that the club has concluded a deal with the Turkish Construction firm, Prefabex for the Pobiman Academy project.

''The club is currently conducting a preliminary survey which includes geotechnical services, topographic mappings of the proposed construction area and many others, which are all necessary to be completed before the project starts,” the statement said.

Management was thankful to their supporters for patronizing and promoting their Umbro replica jerseys having also entreated them to sign onto the ''Phobian4life'' supporter mobilization project.