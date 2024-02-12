Here are 6 countries that have hosted the AFCON and won it

The Ivorians came back to win by 2 goals to one after William Troost Ekong gave the Super Eagles the lead in the first half.

Here are six African countries that have successfully hosted and won major football tournaments, specifically the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), showcasing their prowess and the impact of home support:

1. Egypt - 1959, 1986, and 2006 AFCON

Tournaments: Africa Cup of Nations.

Summary: Egypt has thrice leveraged home advantage to win the AFCON. Their first home victory came in 1959, followed by wins in 1986 and 2006.

Egypt's triumph in 2006 was particularly memorable, with the Pharaohs defeating Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout in the final. Egypt's success as hosts underscores their status as one of African football's powerhouses.

2. Ghana - 1963 AFCON

Tournament: Africa Cup of Nations.

Pulse Ghana

Summary: Ghana hosted and won the AFCON in 1963, marking their first title in the tournament's history. The Black Stars defeated Sudan 3-0 in the final, showcasing the emerging talent and football passion in the country. This victory set the stage for Ghana's future successes in African football.

3. Ethiopia - 1962 AFCON

Tournament: Africa Cup of Nations.

Summary: Ethiopia won their first and only AFCON title in 1962 as hosts. They triumphed over Egypt in the final, winning 4-2 after extra time. This victory was a significant milestone for Ethiopian football, highlighting the country's rich footballing culture and history.

4. Nigeria - 1980 AFCON

Tournament: Africa Cup of Nations.

Summary: Nigeria hosted and won the AFCON in 1980, their first-ever championship in the tournament.

Pulse Ghana

The Super Eagles defeated Algeria 3-0 in the final, a victory that ignited a fervent celebration across the nation and marked the beginning of Nigeria's rise to prominence in African football.

5. Algeria - 1990 AFCON

Tournament: Africa Cup of Nations.

Summary: Algeria captured their first AFCON title in 1990, taking full advantage of being the host nation. They won the final against Nigeria with a 1-0 scoreline, showcasing a strong team performance throughout the tournament and sparking widespread celebrations among the Algerian populace.

6. South Africa - 1996 AFCON

Tournament: Africa Cup of Nations.