CK Akonnor took over Asante Kotoko last year and guided the Porcupine Warriors to the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup and also claimed the Normalisation Committee tier 1 Special Competition title.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the 2019 CAF Champions League, but the powers there be at the club believe they need to augment the technical bench with an expatriate coach.

According to the deputy Accra rep of Asante Kotoko Naana Kwame Danquah management of the Kumasi giants communicated its decision in a meeting to Akonnor.

Initially, the former Ghana skipper objected to it and told the club to pay him out, so that he can leave, but upon a reflection, he told them that he would think through it and get back to the management.

It is an open secret in Ghana that anytime a club wants to sack a coach, then the issue of either elevating him to the role of a technical director or bringing in a new technical hand would come into play.

This is a clear indication that Asante Kotoko management are not happy with Coach CK Akonnor and are finding ways to force him out of the club.

These are the reasons why Asante Kotoko management wants to part ways with CK Akonnor:

The players are not happy with the temperament of the coach. It came up that he usually insults the players on the least provocation. It is understood the chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kwame had on several instances stepped in to calm down tempers.

The management also believes that the former AshGold trainer has no respect for them.

The management is also not happy with his choice of players for transfer (in and out of the club). There have been instances that players he requested end up not getting a place in his team after they are signed. But the ones that he disagreed after management recommended them in the end become the go to players when they finally join the two times champions of Africa.