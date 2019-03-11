READ MORE: CAF Confederation Cup: Songne Yacouba's late goal rescues Kotoko in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko could have qualified for the quarter finals of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday if they had defeated Al Hilal in their final group C home game.

The Sudanese giants played comfortably and shot into the lead in the 33rd minute and frustrated the hosts with delaying tactics.

The Porcupine Warriors were saved in the late minutes by their marksman Songne Yacouba to hand them a point ahead of their final group clash.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Zambia to face Zesco United, rivals of group C contenders Nkana FC.

The two times champions of Africa can only reach the quarters of the CAF Confederation Cup if they manage a win against Zesco United who are automatically out of the campaign after they lost 3-0 on matchday five against Nkana FC in a local derby.

The table now stands like this:

Nkana FC-9ts

Al Hilal- 8pts

Asante Kotoko- 7pts

Zesco United -6pts

Nkana will qualify if they get a draw in their final group game against Al Hilal

Al Hilal will qualify should they beat Nkana FC, but a draw would mean that Asante Kotoko have to lose or draw at Zesco, before the Sudanese giants could qualify.

Asante Kotoko can only qualify if they beat Zesco United in the final hurdle of the group games.

Two teams will get the ticket to play in the quarter finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.