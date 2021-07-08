Hooliganism: GFA bans B.A. United from using Sunyani Coronation Park for home matches

The said game turned ugly when fans of B.A. United turned on referee Maxwell Hanson after he awarded a penalty to RTU.

In videos that went viral, the fans were captured pouncing on the referee and beating him, as he tried to run for his life.

They breached the inner perimeter fence of the stadium, chased the referee and eventually beat him up before the security could intervene.

According to reports, referee Hanson was forced to rescind the penalty decision in a bid to appease the angry home fans.

However, the RTU supporters equally protested and began throwing bottles onto the pitch, which led to the game being called off.

Following an Emergency Meeting by the Executive Council of the GFA, a decision was made to ban B.A. United from using the Sunyani Coronation Park for its home matches.

“That the Disciplinary Committee has been tasked to sit on this matter expeditiously. The Executive Council further urges the judicial bodies of the GFA to fast track the adjudicating process of all cases before them as the season winds up,” a statement from the GFA said.

“That in the exercise of its powers under the Division One League Regulations, the Executive Council has decided that Brong Ahafo United FC is temporary banned from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue.”

The FA also directed that all clubs in Division One League Zone 1 play their remaining matches behind closed doors.

“All the 16 clubs in Division One League Zone 1 are hereby directed to play their remaining league matches of the season behind closed doors without failure and that any violation shall be severely punished,” the statement added.