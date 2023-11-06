The Ghanaian journalist was one of 100 persons operating in the media space across the globe who made up the jury.
‘Haaland 1st, Osimhen 5th’ – How Ghana’s Michael Oti Adjei voted in 2023 Ballon d’Or
Respected journalist Michael Oti Adjei voted on behalf of Ghana in France Football’s 2023 Ballon d’Or awards.
Recommended articles
Oti Adjei, who has worked with TV3 and the BBC in the last two decades, voted Erling Haaland as his top pick for the prestigious award.
He put Argentina's Lionel Messi in second place, while France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe had his vote for third place.
Oti Adjei also voted Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in fourth and Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as his fifth pick.
The annual football awards ceremony took place in Paris, France last Monday, October 30, 2023, with several legends present.
Messi was crowned the Ballon d’Or winner for a record-extending eighth time at the ceremony in Paris.
The Argentina captain beat off competition from Manchester City’s treble winner Haaland and former PSG teammate Mbappe.
Speaking after his crowing moment, Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year, said he was grateful for the career he’s had.
“I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved. The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing,” the Inter Miami forward said.
Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati also won the women’s Ballon d’Or after starring in Spain’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win, where she was named player of the tournament.
England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham also won the Kopa Trophy, while his club teammate Vinicius Jr claimed the Socrates prize.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh