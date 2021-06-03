Hudson Odoi XI to play against King Promise XI in exhibition match

On Wednesday, Hudson-Odoi touched down in Ghana for a vacation following Chelsea’s Champions League victory.

The winger was welcomed at the airport by King Promise, who later shared a video of the pair having a good time in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

In a tweet announcing the upcoming exhibition match, King Promise wrote: “#team5Star vrs #teamCallum @Calteck10 today. Anyone around Nungua, Sakumono, etc, meet up at Queensland Astro Turf 7pm! All my Chelsea fans link upppp.”

Hudson-Odoi quoted the said tweed, saying: “Make sure you guys come and watch this game, it will be a good one!!!FireFireFire #TeamCallum all the way.”

The Chelsea winger was left out of England’s squad for Euro 2020 despite helping Chelsea to be crowned champions of Europe.

The Blues shocked the world by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final of the Champions League last Saturday.

Kai Havertz’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Chelsea won their second Champions League title.

Hudson-Odoi didn’t feature in the final but played 37 matches for the Blues in all competitions, scoring five goals in the just-ended season.