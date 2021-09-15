RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Humble’ Ronaldo goes back to check on steward after mistakenly hitting her with a shot

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo has donated a customised jersey to a steward after accidentally knocking her out with a shot during a warm-up.

The freak incident happened before Manchester United 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

While warming up, one of Ronaldo’s shots strayed out of the pitch and hit a middle-aged steward who was on duty.

The Portugal international quickly rushed to the touchlines to check up on her and to make sure she was okay.

Upon realising she was fine after being attended to by the medics, Ronaldo presented a jersey to the steward in a humble gesture.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed a sensational return to Old Trafford in August after spending three years at Juventus.

Ronaldo was with the Red Devils for six years, where he won multiple Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and his first Ballon d’Or.

He, however, parted ways with the Red Devils in the summer of 2009, joining Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of £80 million.

The 36-year-old made his second debut during last weekend’s Premier League game against Newcastle United and scored twice as the Red Devils won 4-1.

Ronaldo again scored in the Champions League against Young Boys but was powerless to stop Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from losing 2-1 to the Swiss side.

