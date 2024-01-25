I came back for a reason – Inaki Williams proclaims after scoring against Barcelona

In a thrilling quarterfinal match, the 29-year-old played a crucial role, contributing to two goals as Bilbao secured a 4-2 victory over Barcelona in extra time, ultimately eliminating the latter from the competition.

In a post on X, Inaki Williams said “I came back for a reason”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having less than 48 hours between leaving Ghana's camp in Ivory Coast and the game, Willaims notched a goal and provided an assist in the 4-2 triumph.

Williams only returned to Spain on Tuesday, via a private jet, after Ghana was eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).