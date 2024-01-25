According to the player, it is refreshing to enjoy football again after the shambolic performance of the Black Stars in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.
I came back for a reason – Inaki Williams proclaims after scoring against Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao and Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has expressed his excitement of scoring the winner for his club in the Copa Del Rey tie against Barcelona yesterday.
In a thrilling quarterfinal match, the 29-year-old played a crucial role, contributing to two goals as Bilbao secured a 4-2 victory over Barcelona in extra time, ultimately eliminating the latter from the competition.
In a post on X, Inaki Williams said “I came back for a reason”.
Despite having less than 48 hours between leaving Ghana's camp in Ivory Coast and the game, Willaims notched a goal and provided an assist in the 4-2 triumph.
Williams only returned to Spain on Tuesday, via a private jet, after Ghana was eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The Athletic Bilbao forward started just one game in the Ivory Coast as the Black Stars failed to win a single match in a group that contained Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.
