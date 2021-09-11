'I could’ve been a Chelsea player if I didn’t choose music' – King Promise

King Promise hanged out Hudson-Odoi when the winger visited Ghana in June, with the pair even playing in a five-a-side exhibition match.

Pulse Ghana

He was also recently pictured with Ziyech after the Moroccan star paid a surprise visit to his studio in London.

Speaking about his love for football, King Promise said he always thought he would become a professional footballer before music came calling.

He noted that he used to regularly play football until he entered college and shifted more towards music.

Pulse Ghana

The “Sisa” hit maker further joked that he could have signed for Chelsea if he took more interest in football.

“I love football, I’m a football guy. I thought I would play football,” he told AJ Sarpong on Accra-based Citi FM.

“I was playing football till I went to [university] and then I started following other things. The pressure from music just kept growing as well.”