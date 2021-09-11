RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I could’ve been a Chelsea player if I didn’t choose music' – King Promise

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian afrobeat star Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, has joked that he could’ve played for Chelsea if he took football more seriously.

The singer is friends with lots of footballers, including Chelsea stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

King Promise hanged out Hudson-Odoi when the winger visited Ghana in June, with the pair even playing in a five-a-side exhibition match.

King Promise and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi
He was also recently pictured with Ziyech after the Moroccan star paid a surprise visit to his studio in London.

Speaking about his love for football, King Promise said he always thought he would become a professional footballer before music came calling.

He noted that he used to regularly play football until he entered college and shifted more towards music.

Hakim Ziyech hangs out with King Promise during studio session
The “Sisa” hit maker further joked that he could have signed for Chelsea if he took more interest in football.

“I love football, I’m a football guy. I thought I would play football,” he told AJ Sarpong on Accra-based Citi FM.

“I was playing football till I went to [university] and then I started following other things. The pressure from music just kept growing as well.”

King Promise is a staunch Chelsea fan and has often been spotted wearing the jersey of the Blues.

