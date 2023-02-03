He said the club is very big and special for the fans.
I know how big Nottingham Forest is – Dede Ayew hails new club
Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew has hailed the significance of new club Nottingham Forest in the English Premiership league.
Speaking on his recent switch to the club, Ayew said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest”
“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase.
"It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium."
The former West Ham and Swansea star signed a 6-month deal with the English club on February 1.
In a post on social media, the club said: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to welcome Ghana captain André Ayew to The City Ground! ”
Andre Ayew has been at the center of speculations on his future after he mutually terminated his contract with Al Sadd last week.
It was widely reported that fellow Premiership side Everton were in pole position to sign him on a free transfer.
The Black Stars captain’s contract with Al Sadd was expected to expire in June this year, however, both parties have agreed to end it early.
