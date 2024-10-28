‘I look up to Kudus’ - Summerville explains celebration with Ghana star in Man United win

The 22-year-old took off his shirt and sprinted 50 yards to celebrate with Kudus, who was suspended for the game, in the stands.

The two joyfully embraced each other in the stands.

This, Summerville in a post-match interview, explained that he had promised the Ghanaian he was going to before the game. He added that he has great admiration for Kudus both as a player and a person.

“Yeah, yeah very close. I like Mo [Kudus] a lot. I look up to him as well, on the pitch, off the pitch. So, yeah, I was happy. I told him when I come on. I’m going to score and I’m going to celebrate with you. So, that's why the emotions came up,” he explained.

Summerville also touched on his relationship with Kudus and the culture within the team.

“Yeah, we stick together, I think the group is fantastic. We are currently in this and yeah, I’m happy with the win. So, we can build from this and go again next week. Yeah, a really good squad.”

West Ham emerge victorious

Manchester United restored parity via a three-heading sequence finished off by Casemiro in the 81st minute.

The game looked like the spoils would be shared, however, a controversial last-gasp penalty gave the home side the advantage.

Jarrod Bowen converted the penalty, giving West Ham United a 2-1 win over the Red Devils.