I love playing against Hearts of Oak – Maxwell Konadu on his unbeaten record

Konadu has always had the number of the Phobians, with Legon Cities holding the league champions to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The latest stalemate is the fifth time that Konadu has faced Hearts in a competitive game without tasting defeat.

Addressing the press after the game, he noted that he loves playing against the Phobians due to his background.

“Hearts of Oak is a team I love so much playing them but I know the team very well because of my background I just know too well,” Konadu said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Anytime I have a group of players I tell them one thing, don’t go and try to be the hero of the day, just go and play normal football and make sure you concentrate full time.”

Meanwhile, Hearts defender Mohammed Alhassan has been discharged from the hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Sunday’s game.

The centre-back collapsed at full-time following the club’s goalless draw against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a statement on Monday morning, Hearts said Alhassan has been discharged and has been given some days off to recover.