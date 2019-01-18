The coach was sarcastically responding to a ‘gender-biased’ question by a journalist when she made the controversial statement.

The 30-year-old coach made history in December 2018 by becoming the first woman to manage in Germany’s fifth tier when she took over at BV Cloppenburg, a males-only league.

She told Welt, a Berlin-based newspaper, how one journalist had asked her whether she warned players to put their pants on when she entered the dressing room.

“Of course not, I’m a professional,” she responded, sarcastically. “I pick my players based on their penis size.”

Wübbenhorst is not the only female to have received gender-biased questions from journalists.

Former Sweden women’s team manager, Pia Sundhage, was asked in 2014 whether a woman was able to coach a men’s team, she replied: “Well [German chancellor] Angela Merkel runs a whole country.”

Sundhage had already won two Olympic golds as manager of the United States of America.

Imke Wübbenhorst is tasked with steering the relegation-threatened side away from the Oberliga Niedersachsen drop zone.

A former BV Cloppenburg player and Germany Under-23 international, she had been employed in coaching roles with the club’s women’s team since hanging up her boots in 2016.

Source:de Bild