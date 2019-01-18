A lot of people are okay with a male coach managing a female team, but there is a certain perception about female coaches managing male teams and few of them venture into this adventure.

Imke Wubbenhorst, who is one of the few women coaches who believe that what a man can do, a woman can equally do was absurd about a sexist question posed to her by a journalist.

"Of course not, I'm a professional," she responded, sarcastically. "I pick my players based on their penis size."

In December by becoming the first woman to manage in Germany's fifth tier when she took over at BV Cloppenburg.

Wubbenhorst, who is former German youth international, is not the first female coach to face condescending or sexist questions.

When former Sweden women's team manager Pia Sundhage was asked in 2014 whether a woman was able to coach a men's team, she replied: "Well [German chancellor] Angela Merkel runs a whole country."