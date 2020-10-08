Thomas Partey on Monday completed a sensational move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal for a 50 million euros fee.

READ MORE: Here are the 12 most expensive Ghanaian transfers in history

His father has opened up on the challenges his family faced in order to push the 27-year-old to the top.

”It wasn’t easy for Partey to leave Ghana to Spain. I had to sell my lands and many properties to help my son,” Mr Jacob Partey revealed on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM’s sports show, 'Focal Sports'.

Partey played for Ghanaian sides namely Odometah and Tema Youth, before he got the opportunity to ply his trade for Atletico Madrid youth side in the 2011/2012 season.

He got promoted to the first team in 2013 and after two loan spells at Real Mallorca and Almeria, he returned in the 2015/2016 season for good.

Thomas Partey has been a key member of the Atletico Madrid team for the past two seasons and in the 2019/2020 season, he established himself as the most influential midfielder in the team.

Partey move to Arsenal has left a big gap at Diego Simeone’s side. They have targeted another Ghanaian Baba Iddrissu Mohammed as the replacement for the former Tema Youth player.

Thomas Partey is currently in the camp of the Black Stars in Turkey preparing for their international friendlies against Mali and Qatar on 9th and 12th October, respectively.