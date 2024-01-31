ADVERTISEMENT
I take full responsibility for Black Stars' bad AFCON performance – Andre Ayew

Evans Annang

Black Stars captain, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew has offered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for the disappointing performance of the team at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

According to the Le Havre player, as captain of the team, he takes full responsibility for how badly the team performed at the tournament.

In an apology video that was shared on his social media handle, Dede Ayew said the team would bounce back.

“As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body,” he said.

“In Football, these are things that happen. These are things that make you stronger. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger individually and collectively.”

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.

The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

