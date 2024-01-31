I take full responsibility for Black Stars' bad AFCON performance – Andre Ayew

In an apology video that was shared on his social media handle, Dede Ayew said the team would bounce back.

“As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body,” he said.

“In Football, these are things that happen. These are things that make you stronger. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger individually and collectively.”

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.