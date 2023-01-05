Ian Wright: Arsenal can win Premier League if Partey stays fit

Arsenal have surprised everyone this season with their impressive form, having lost just one game in the league thus far – a defeat that came against Manchester United.

The Gunners currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table and eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

“But when you look at the team this season, Saka's done it, Partey's done it, Odegaard has done it,” Wright said.

“Those are the ones, if Partey, Odegaard and Saka stay fit – which is going to be very tough – then I think Arsenal have got a very good chance of winning the league.”

Meanwhile, former England international Darren Bent believes Partey has become so important in Arsenal’s setup that he makes the Gunners tick.

In a Twitter post, the ex-Sunderland striker said Partey is the “key,” to which Asamoah Gyan agreed, saying what Bent said was “fact.”