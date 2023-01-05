The former England forward named Partey, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard as the club’s most important players at the moment.
Ian Wright: Arsenal can win Premier League if Partey stays fit
Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the Gunners have a good chance of winning the Premier League if their key players, including Thomas Partey, stay fit.
Recommended articles
Arsenal have surprised everyone this season with their impressive form, having lost just one game in the league thus far – a defeat that came against Manchester United.
The Gunners currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table and eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City.
“But when you look at the team this season, Saka's done it, Partey's done it, Odegaard has done it,” Wright said.
“Those are the ones, if Partey, Odegaard and Saka stay fit – which is going to be very tough – then I think Arsenal have got a very good chance of winning the league.”
Meanwhile, former England international Darren Bent believes Partey has become so important in Arsenal’s setup that he makes the Gunners tick.
In a Twitter post, the ex-Sunderland striker said Partey is the “key,” to which Asamoah Gyan agreed, saying what Bent said was “fact.”
Partey is currently playing his best football since joining Arsenal and has two goals to his name in the ongoing campaign.
More from category
-
Ian Wright: Arsenal can win Premier League if Partey stays fit
-
Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus
-
Harrison Afful joins scouting department of Charlotte FC after contract extension