‘I'll do it 10x if I have to’ – Disappointed Vinicius Jr. reacts after losing Ballon d'Or to Rodri

Vinícius’ reaction and absence from the ceremony

A top contender for the award after securing both La Liga and Champions League titles with Real Madrid, Vinícius was reportedly disappointed with the outcome.

His absence from the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, along with his Real Madrid teammates and club officials, fueled speculation that he was disheartened by reports that he would not win the prestigious prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Vinícius did not release an official statement, he made his feelings clear on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I will do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready."

His declaration showcased his determination to continue striving for the coveted award. Earlier, Vinícius responded to a social media post from his former Real Madrid teammate, Toni Kroos, who posted pictures of the two players with the caption, "The best," in support of the Brazilian.

The journey to the award

Rodri’s contributions to Manchester City's Premier League title and Spain’s Euro 2024 victory earned him the Ballon d'Or. His historic win made him the first Manchester City player to claim the award and only the second Spanish player to do so, following Luis Suárez's triumph in 1960.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinícius Jr. was one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or after a remarkable season, during which he played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League triumphs.

Despite his impressive performances and a strong tally of goals, Rodri’s all-around contributions to both club and country proved to be the deciding factor, as 100 FIFA-nominated journalists from leading nations selected the Spanish midfielder for the honor.

A missed celebration

Reports suggest that Vinícius and his team had prepared for the Ballon d'Or ceremony by arranging a chartered flight to Paris, along with plans for a private celebration. However, upon learning that he would not win, they decided to skip the event.

Rodri’s historic Win

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Rodri’s victory not only represents a personal milestone but also a significant moment in football history. He becomes the first Premier League player to win the Ballon d'Or since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.