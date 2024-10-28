Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d’Or over Vini Jr, becomes first EPL winner since Ronaldo in 2008

The 28-year-old beat competition from Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to be crowned as the best player in the world.

He received the award for his impressive performances, especially in the English Premier League and the 2024 UEFA Euros in Germany.

He won both competitions as a key member of Manchester City and Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodri played a total of 63 games and contributed to 26 goals. The 28-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists as a defensive midfielder.

Rodri was crucial to Pep Guardiola's squad's record-breaking fourth straight English Premier League title. Last season, City won every Premier League match when Rodri was playing.

He was selected for the second straight season in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Rodri's stats last season

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodri scored three goals in 13 games for Spain in 2023–2024, including two penalties in a friendly match against Brazil in March and the equalizer against Georgia in the round of 16 of Euro 2024.

In addition to having just four goals overall for his country, the 28-year-old had his greatest Premier League season with City in terms of goals and assists, with 17 goal contributions in total.

The Spanish dominance of the award, which was initiated by her club and international teammate Alexia Putellas, was continued when Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row.