The Black Stars haven’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with their last AFCON triumph coming in 1982.
I’m not under pressure to win AFCON – CK Akonnor
Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor says he doesn’t feel pressured to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Meanwhile, the West Africans have been drawn against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C of next year’s tournament in Cameroon.
Speaking after Tuesday’s draw in Yaounde, Akonnor said he is not under pressure to end Ghana’s long trophy drought.
"I think the draw is okay. I didn't come here [to Cameroon] with expectations of which group I want to be in or not," he told TV3.
"Nowadays, football is evolving, and so you cannot expect weaker things. We are preparing feverishly for the tournament and the world cup qualifiers, and I'm sure we will be ready.
"I am not under any pressure [to win the tournament]. You guys [the media] give me pressure back home, but I am okay."
The Black Stars coach further revealed that he is unfazed by the threat posed by Morocco in Group C.
Earlier this year, Ghana faced the North Africans in an international friendly – a game they lost 1-0 in Rabat.
"I think we had a strong friendly [game] with Morocco a few months ago, and thank God they are in our group. It gives us an idea of the opponent. I am thankful to the Ghana FA for organizing the friendly," Akonnor added.
