In-form Iheanacho signs new Leicester deal

"It's been really great being here. It's like a family. I'm happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years."

Iheanacho's tally this season of 12 has taken him to 32 goals for Leicester in 117 games in all competitions.

"I think you see a young player playing at the top of his game," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said.

"I can only speak for the two years I've been here but his work, his ambition to become a better player was always there.

"He's a wonderful character within the squad, constantly smiling, and whatever role he's been asked to play he's played it very well."