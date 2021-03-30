Injuries nearly made me retire from football in 2019 – Baba Rahman

Currently on loan at Greek side PAOK, Rahman is aiming to get back to his best and recently played in Ghana’s final AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

In an interview with Football Made in Ghana, the defender said his injury struggles took a toll on him.

Asked if he ever considered quitting football, Rahman said: “Yes, that was in 2019. I just wanted to stop [playing] when I first heard about my injury.

“That was the first time I slept early in my life. Normally, I take time when I go to bed and when I first heard the news, I think I passed out in the next five minutes.