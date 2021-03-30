RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Injuries nearly made me retire from football in 2019 – Baba Rahman

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman has revealed that he nearly quit football in 2019 due to his niggling injuries.

Injuries nearly made me retire from football in 2019 – Baba Rahman

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The left-back was on a promising career path when he joined Chelsea in 2015 and was later loaned to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season.

Recommended articles

However, Rahman suffered a ligament tear during Ghana’s opening game against Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

That injury kept him on the sidelines for nearly two years, with the 26-year-old of managing just 25 club games in the last four years.

Baba Rahman suffering a serious injury at AFCON 2017
Baba Rahman suffering a serious injury at AFCON 2017 Photo: Pulse Ghana

Currently on loan at Greek side PAOK, Rahman is aiming to get back to his best and recently played in Ghana’s final AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

In an interview with Football Made in Ghana, the defender said his injury struggles took a toll on him.

Asked if he ever considered quitting football, Rahman said: “Yes, that was in 2019. I just wanted to stop [playing] when I first heard about my injury.

“That was the first time I slept early in my life. Normally, I take time when I go to bed and when I first heard the news, I think I passed out in the next five minutes.

“I just wanted to call it quits but after waking up and making some calls and getting some considerations, I felt I still had a chance and I could still be on the pitch doing what I love.”

Rahman has played six games since joining PAOK in the Greek Super League this season and has score one goal.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Gory accident on KNUST campus kills two students, three others injured

Passengers applaud Ghanaian female pilot for landing safely with them amid risky storm

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband