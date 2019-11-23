The club are hoping to extend his current deal for another year, until 2022.

Antonio Conte's side are also working on renewing multiple players’ contracts before they get close to expiry, according to a report from Italian media outlet FcInterNews .

The report details how the Nerazzurri are close to reaching an agreement with Danilo D’Ambrosio for a new contract that will see his salary rise to €2.2 million per season.

Both D’Ambrosio and Candreva’s contracts should be fully finalised before the end of the year, whereas Asamoah’s deal is likely to take a little longer.

Asamoah has been a cornerstone for Antonio Conte at Inter Milan since he joined the club from their rivals Juventus last season.

His deal with Inter Milan lasts until June 2021 but the club have now made the move to extend the deal until June 2023.

The former Udinese player, who is currently slightly injured, will also get a pay rise after the deal is extended based on the terms proposed by his agents.