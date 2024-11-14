Is Kurt Okraku seeking a third term as GFA president or not? GFA insider clarifies

However, these speculations and reports, according to the GFA Head of Public Relations Strategy, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, are mere rumours that must be disregarded by the public.

Speaking to Takoradi-based radio station Connect FM, he described the reports as unsubstantiated and urged the football community not to listen to the “purely speculative” news.

“This three-term conversation is purely speculative and a rumour at this point. Until there is an official statement or tangible evidence supporting such claims, I advise everyone to treat it as a mere rumour.

“At the FA, Kurt always reminds us he has only three years left to achieve what he promised the football ecosystem,” he said.

Growing concerns among football fans

Rumours that Kurt Okraku is seeking a third term as the Association’s boss have spread like wildfire in the media.

Football fans in the country have raised concerns about these suggestions, questioning what such a precedent will mean for the game moving forward.

Kurt Okraku became GFA President in 2019 and won a second term in October 2023.

He stood unopposed in the second election during the Elective Congress in Tamale in the Northern region of Ghana.