‘It feels amazing’ - Antoine Semenyo reacts to his goal against Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol provided City with a late consolation goal, scoring with a superb header at the back post in the 82nd minute, but it was not enough to change the result.

Despite Erling Haaland hitting the post and Phil Foden coming close in frantic stoppage time, Bournemouth managed to secure all three points, leaving Pep Guardiola’s team to head back north without any points.

As a result of this loss, Manchester City fell to second place and failed to take advantage of Arsenal's earlier defeat to Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Bournemouth moved up to eighth place, marking the end of City's remarkable 32-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Following the match, Semenyo expressed his joy at overcoming one of the best teams in the world.

In an interview with BBC’s Match of the Day, Semenyo shared his excitement: “It feels amazing. Against the best team in the world, we made it tough for them. Everyone is buzzing with the result. A win is a win; we deserved it.”

Praising Evanilson, Semenyo said, “We see his potential in training. Adjusting to a new league takes time, but he’s settling in well, and the goals are coming.”

It was a great win for the Cherries against the Citizens.

The bigger picture for Semenyo

