Italian expert says UEFA's Euro 2020 fan deadline is unrealistic

"It would be desirable for UEFA to give a little more time because it is difficult to make a forecast for an event that will take place in two months' time," said Locatelli.

"If we could wait until the start of May, it would be more feasible to make a forecast more consistent with the evolution of the epidemic."

The Stadio Olimpico is due to host Italy's three group-stage matches, including the opening game against Turkey on June 11, as well as a quarter-final.

"Every effort will be made to keep the opening match as well as the other three matches," said Locatelli.

The Italian government has given a green light to fans at Euro 2020 games, but asked its technical and scientific committee to come up with health protocols.