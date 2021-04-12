Italian expert says UEFA's Euro 2020 fan deadline is unrealistic

"It would be desirable for UEFA to give a little more time because it is difficult to make a forecast for an event that will take place in two months' time," said Locatelli.
"If we could wait until the start of May, it would be more feasible to make a forecast more consistent with the evolution of the epidemic."
The Stadio Olimpico is due to host Italy's three group-stage matches, including the opening game against Turkey on June 11, as well as a quarter-final.
"Every effort will be made to keep the opening match as well as the other three matches," said Locatelli.
The Italian government has given a green light to fans at Euro 2020 games, but asked its technical and scientific committee to come up with health protocols.
The president of the Italian Football Association, Gabriele Gravina, is in favour of opening up the Stadio Olimpico to 30 percent of its capacity, or some 20,000 spectators.