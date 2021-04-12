RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Italian expert says UEFA's Euro 2020 fan deadline is unrealistic

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Italy needs more time from UEFA to decide how many fans can safely attend Euro 2020 matches in Rome, the Italian government's chief scientific advisor said on Monday.

The Italian government has yet to decide how many fans will be allowed into the Stadio Olimpico where their country plays its three group games

AFP

UEFA last week extended the deadline for the host countries to say how many fans they would host but at the same time it threatened four of the 12 cities with losing their matches.

Recommended articles

Originally, UEFA asked for a firm decision from host cities by April 7, but when some countries said they were not in a position to give assurances that they would allow fans into the grounds, the governing body of European football gave them 12 more days while issuing a warning.

Like Munich, Bilbao and Dublin, the Italian capital has "until 19 April to provide" UEFA with "additional information" on its plans for spectators.

Franco Locatelli, the scientific advisor, told state broadcaster RAI that the deadline was unrealistic because it was hard to predict the spread of Covid-19.

"It would be desirable for UEFA to give a little more time because it is difficult to make a forecast for an event that will take place in two months' time," said Locatelli.

"If we could wait until the start of May, it would be more feasible to make a forecast more consistent with the evolution of the epidemic."

The Stadio Olimpico is due to host Italy's three group-stage matches, including the opening game against Turkey on June 11, as well as a quarter-final.

"Every effort will be made to keep the opening match as well as the other three matches," said Locatelli.

The Italian government has given a green light to fans at Euro 2020 games, but asked its technical and scientific committee to come up with health protocols.

The president of the Italian Football Association, Gabriele Gravina, is in favour of opening up the Stadio Olimpico to 30 percent of its capacity, or some 20,000 spectators.

alu/pb/jc

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

WAEC to embed QR codes in question papers to curb examination malpractices

‘COVID-19 is not an excuse, fix our roads’ – Kwahu Chiefs to Akufo-Addo

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

3 home remedies for vaginal thrush

Vaginal infections(Young Women's Health)