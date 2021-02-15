The Swans could be faced with fixture congestion after their match against Sheffied United at the weekend was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

This is the second game involving the Swans that have been deferred after their trip to Blackburn Rovers suffered a jolt last month due to waterlogged pitch.

Ayew who is the deputy skipper of Swansea City has encouraged his teammates to be mentally tough to overcome the difficulties ahead of them.

“The next game will be a hard one,” said the 31-year-old. “We know there's 19 games left and so many points.

“It's a marathon and we need to keep going to the end. The team who is going to be strong mentally and physically will be able to do something great.

“But with so many games to play, I think it’s important that we only look at the next game. And we will do that for the rest of the season.

“We are doing good but we won’t get carried away. We must keep working and work harder because we've got 19 games left and there are a lot of points to play for and get before we can think about anything.”