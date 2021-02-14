Valentine’s Day which is celebrated on 14th February every year is a day a lot of people show their friends and loved ones love and affection by giving them gifts to put smiles on their faces.

On this special day of love, Brimah Kamoko presented her girlfriend a nice promise ring to announce their engagement.

READ MORE: CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko suffer 1-2 defeat against ES Setif of Algeria

Bukom Banku added that they are planning to marry to deepen their love for each other.

According to Bukom Banku his current girlfriend was dating Patapaa but the Ghanaian rapper left her for his German partner.

Banku indicated that he and the lady whose name is yet to be made public are fond of each other and they will tie the knot in the coming weeks.

“You see the fresh lady. The fresh lady in town. Patapaa’s former girlfriend. He says he doesn’t like this woman and he go marry the English woman and the girl says he loves me," " SVTV Africa in an interview.

“Baby I want to give you promise because I love you. Baby this is your promise. Ghanaians I dey promise her we go marry. If you say you love me kiss me”.

It is understood that Bukom Banku is already married to more than one woman, so her new girlfriend will add to the number of wives he is living with.

Bakom Banku was until recently a news anchor on GHOne TV. According to Banku his one-year contract with the GHOne TV expired some months ago and TV station did not extend the contract.

Bukom Banku was the champion of the Africa Cruiserweight boxing division.

His boxing career seems to have taken a nosedive because he hasn’t been active in the ring for some time now.