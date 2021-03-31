I’ve not been the same since suffering ACL injury – Baba Rahman

Rahman was on a promising career path when he joined Chelsea in 2015 and was later loaned to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season.

However, he suffered a ligament tear during Ghana’s opening game against Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

That injury kept him on the sidelines for nearly 24 months, with the 26-year-old managing just 25 club games in the last four years.

Currently on loan at Greek side PAOK from Chelsea, Rahman is aiming to get back to his best and recently played in Ghana’s final AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The defender also revealed that he nearly retired from football in 2019 due to his niggling injuries.