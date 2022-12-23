Wollacott is currently recovering from a finger injury, but could face Eric ten Hag’s side if he recovers in time.
Jojo Wollacott’s Charlton Athletic drawn against Manchester United in Carabao Cup
Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott could play against Manchester United after Charlton Athletic were drawn against the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Charlton defeated Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion on penalties to book their place in the last eight.
Manchester United, on the other hand, saw off a stubborn Burnley team, with Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford getting the goals.
The two teams were paired against each other during Thursday’s quarterfinal draw, with Manchester City also set to face Southampton.
The other quarter-final fixtures will see Newcastle United take on Leicester City while Nottingham Forest also battle it out against Wolves.
The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw means Wollacott, who is currently injured, stands a slim chance of playing against Manchester United.
The 26-year-old was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after fracturing his finger just a week before the tournament.
He was set to represent the Black Stars in Qatar as the first-choice goalkeeper, a role he has occupied for the better part of the last 12 months.
Wollacott was subsequently left out of Ghana’s squad for the World Cup, although he still travelled with the team to Qatar.
In his stead, Danlad Ibrahim, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati Zigi were invited, with the latter being picked as coach Otto Addo’s first-choice goalkeeper during the tournament.
