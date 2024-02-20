Jordan Ayew attributes goal against Everton to shooting practice

The Ghana international put the Eagles ahead with a brilliant goal in the 66th minute after striking the ball from the outside of the box.

Speaking about his goal after the game, Ayew said he scored with similar efforts during the warm-up session and that made him feel great ahead of the game.

“In the warm-up, I scored maybe five in a row, so I had a good feeling today! Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t go your way, but you still need to keep pushing, and that’s what I’ve been doing throughout my whole career,” he told the club’s official website.

“It comes sometimes. You try, try, try… it could have gone up, but this time it was successful. Today things went well for me.

“I thank God and I thank the team for the effort they put in. I don’t want to talk too much about my goal, but the most important thing for me is the team, and we’re happy to go home with a point.”

Meanwhile, Ayew is set to play under a new manager at Crystal Palace after Roy Hodgson stepped down from the post last week.

