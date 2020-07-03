The 28-year-old has been compared to his retired compatriot in wake of their impressive goal records in the Premier League.

The Crystal Palace striker recently netted his 25th goal in the Premier League, taking him above Yeboah (24) as Ghana’s highest scorer in history of the English topflight.

READ ALSO: “Playing well at 2019 AFCON changed things for me” – Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has been in impressive form this season

Jordan said breaking Yeboah’s record is a big achievement and described the former Leeds star as Ghana’s best forward of all-time.

“Tony Yeboah is massive, maybe the best striker of all-time in Ghana. To beat his total and get to 25 goals in the Premier League is a great achievement for me and my family,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve always thought that I was a good finisher, but sometimes you just need a bit of luck. This year, I’ve had quite a bit of luck, but luck doesn’t just come like that, you need to provoke it. I’ve been working really, really hard on that but there’s still room for improvement.”

Yeboah made his name during a two-year stint with Leeds, which saw him score 24 league goals in just 47 games.