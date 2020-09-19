The investigative documentary was premiered in 2018 by undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The documentary captured then FA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as FA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Fomer GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Also, over 77 football officials and referees were captured engaging in various acts of misconduct.

In a statement, the GFA said ex-Greater Accra RFA Chairman Nii Komiete Doku and Mr. Kofi Manu, are among those being charged.

“They have also been charged for Bribery contrary to Article 27(1) and (2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019,” a statement on the FA's website said.

“Both are expected to submit their written Statements of Defence by Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat on or before 4:00pm or through dc@ghanafa.org.

“They may however choose the option for a personal hearing before the GFA Ethics Committee on a date and time to be communicated.”

The statement added: “Should they fail to choose any of the options, the Ethics Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case in their absence.

“Meanwhile the GFA Prosecutor will send charge sheets to other individuals who were implicated in the investigative documentary.”

This comes after the GFA barred all persons implicated in the Number 12 exposé from attending its extraordinary congress held on September 5.