According to him, the Crystal Palace striker would be a better player if he were at a bigger Premier League club.

Lamptey, who played for Aston Villa in the mid-1990s, said it’s just a matter of time before Jordan blossoms into a better player.

“I know what Jordan can do," Lamptey said in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew ranked 7th best player in Europe; ahead of Messi and Ronaldo

Nii Odartey Lamptey

"If he gets the opportunity to join any of the top-notch teams in the English Premier League, I bet you the whole world will see the quality he is made of.

“I know him when he was very young and even at that age when he plays, you could see the greatness in him.

“It’s just a matter of time because the best is even yet to come from him," he added.

Jordan is currently one of Ghana’s best performers in Europe and has improved his goal return at Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old has already registered eight goals this season and would definitely add to his tally when the Premier League resumes.

Meanwhile, Jordan is also Ghana’s joint-highest scorer in Premier League history with 24 goals – a record he holds alongside Tony Yeboah.