Ayew scored a goal of the season contender during Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win over the Hammers in December.

With the game tied at 1-1, the Ghanaian produced a moment of magic by weaving his way through the West Ham defence before chipping the ball past the goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old dribbled past three players, before successfully executing an audacious Zidane-esque turn to go pass two other defenders, on his way to scoring a cheeky winner for Crystal Palace.

His brilliant solo effort was nominated for the Premier League goal of the month of December and the goal has now been named as Amazon Prime’s goal of the season.

Jordan enjoyed an impressive 2019-2020 season, registering nine goals and three assists in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian also historically reached 25 goals in the English topflight, taking him above Anthony Yeboah (24) as Ghana’s highest scorer in the Premier League.

Watch Jordan’s brilliant goal against West Ham below: