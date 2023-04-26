ADVERTISEMENT
Joseph Paintsil: 3 Premier League clubs battle for in-form Ghanaian winger

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has become a transfer target of some European teams, including three Premier League clubs.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the 25-year-old has attracted serious interest from Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham.

Paintsil has been in imperious form this season and is the only player in the Belgium Pro League to have hit double figures in goals and assists.

He has been involved in 28 goals for Genk this season – 14 goals and 14 assists – as they sit at the top of the Belgian league.

Brighton, Fulham and Brentford have been monitoring the progress of the Ghanaian and even sent scouts to watch him.

“Brentford, Fulham and Brighton have all sent scouts this season to watch the Ghana international and have been impressed by the 25-year-old being involved in a combined 28 goals during the campaign,” a report by The Telegraph said.

“For clubs with stats-based scouting, Paintsil has been a standout performer this season with his 14 goals and 14 assists during the regular campaign, with the play-offs still to come.

“He is expected to make a huge return for Genk after they signed him from his homeland after a loan at Ferencváros in Hungary. His goals have taken his value upwards of £10 million, with clubs circling for the summer transfer window.”

Joseph Paintsil becomes first player to hit 10+ goals and assists in Belgian league
Joseph Paintsil becomes first player to hit 10+ goals and assists in Belgian league Pulse Ghana
Paintsil previously played for Ghanaian side Tema Youth.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
