Joseph Paintsil: 3 Premier League clubs battle for in-form Ghanaian winger

Paintsil has been in imperious form this season and is the only player in the Belgium Pro League to have hit double figures in goals and assists.

He has been involved in 28 goals for Genk this season – 14 goals and 14 assists – as they sit at the top of the Belgian league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brighton, Fulham and Brentford have been monitoring the progress of the Ghanaian and even sent scouts to watch him.

“Brentford, Fulham and Brighton have all sent scouts this season to watch the Ghana international and have been impressed by the 25-year-old being involved in a combined 28 goals during the campaign,” a report by The Telegraph said.

“For clubs with stats-based scouting, Paintsil has been a standout performer this season with his 14 goals and 14 assists during the regular campaign, with the play-offs still to come.

“He is expected to make a huge return for Genk after they signed him from his homeland after a loan at Ferencváros in Hungary. His goals have taken his value upwards of £10 million, with clubs circling for the summer transfer window.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT