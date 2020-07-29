The love birds shared their choreographed dances on TitTok for short videos and their fans and followers can’t stop talking about them.

Their following on the platform are growing in leaps and bounds.

In one of their most popular videos, they made it look as if the Juventus player was a giant and eating his girlfriend whole.

Douglas Costa has, however, been struggling with Juventus due to injury worries.

Juventus won their 7th consecutive Serie A title and they are looking forward to overturning the 1-0 first-leg defeat against Lyon in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

