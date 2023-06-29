‘My family can have a good life’ – Koulibably says he moved to Saudi Arabia for money

Koulibably is the latest high-profile footballer to move from Europe’s top leagues to the Middle East and he has admitted that the money offered enticed him.

“I won’t lie. I go to Saudi Arabia for the money. I can make sure that my whole family can live a good life, from my parents to my cousins,” he told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“I will also be able to invest a lot in charity. We have already started building a clinic in the village where my parents grew up.”

“I am a Muslim and I am coming to a country that is perfect for me. Mecca is close, and it will do me good, which is also very important.”

Saudi Arabia has become an attractive destination for players, most of whom have moved there for staggering wages.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January and has since been followed by current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad.

