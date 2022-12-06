‘It’s an honour to play for Ghana’ – Kamaldeen Sulemana denies exiting Black Stars WhatsApp platform

Despite Otto Addo’s side losing the game 2-0 and exiting the tournament, Sulemana was one of the team’s bright spots.

Earlier on Tuesday, Footballghana.com reported that the Stade Rennes winger had exited the WhatsApp platform of the Black Stars over his lack of game time at the World Cup.

However, reacting to this, Sulemana said the report was false, insisting it is an honour to play for the national team at his age.

“It's a shame some journalists are quick to put negativity & dent the image & confidence of players for click baits without fact checking when things go wrong,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There are many young players with so much talent & potential. Just being part of the squad every time at my age is always an honor. Every player in a team have an important role to play whether you start or not. I'm never bigger than Ghana & will never be. Entitlement is a killer of personality & dreams.”