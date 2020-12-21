Kevin-Prince Boateng and the Italian-American model and TV presenter appeared to the one of the adorable celebrity couples, but it is disturbing that they have ended their relationship.

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Melissa Satta are blessed with a son Maddox Boateng who is six years.

Maddox who has been enjoying living with both parents would have to endure living with one of his parents, probably mother.

The pair had tried working out the relationship during his time in Turkey whiles on loan at Besiktas, where they lived together at the time of lockdown.

The couple and their son were heavily active on social media indicating all is well but it just couldn’t work out as the end 2020 apart.

Kevin-Prince Boateng took to his Twitter handle to confirm that he and Melissa Sattta adorable marriage has a snag and have ended it after a period of separation.

“After a period of separation, we decided to permanently end our relationship,” the 33-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Melissa Satta also shared a similar post on Instagram thanking him for the time they spent together but it has become necessary for them to go their separate ways.

"After a period of separation, we decided to permanently interrupt our relationship, in full respect of each other's positions and in total serenity, it being understood that we will remain an important point of reference for each other for the growth of our son Maddox. Thanks for these 9 years ... and for the best gift .... Maddox" 💙 -Melissa

The couple who got married in 2016 has had their marriage hit the rocks and has been on the verge of divorce for the past year as Italian newspapers frequently predicted the end of the marriage.

In 2019 news emerged that the couple were on the verge of ending their relationship, but Melissa in a post denied it.

She said: “As long as I have the faith on the finger means that I am still a married woman.”

His first marriage to Jennifer ended in 2011 and she currently lives in Berlin with his first son Jermaine Prince Boateng.