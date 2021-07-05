Kevin-Prince Boateng features as Hertha Berlin win 16-0 in pre-season friendly

Boateng officially completed a move to the Bundesliga side two weeks ago to reunite with his boyhood club.

The 34-year-old returned to the club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza this summer.

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The midfielder left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.

“Hertha BSC is not just any club for me. I'm here to give something back,” Boateng said after joining Hertha.

“I've been around a lot over the years and learned a lot, but all that, my whole career, I owe to this club. I have never forgotten that Hertha was always in my heart.”