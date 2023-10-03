Kevin-Prince Boateng says he’d be worth €120 million in today’s market

The midfielder left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career saw him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas before hanging his boots earlier this year.

Reacting to the colossal transfer fees being commanded by young players these days, Boateng said he’d have cost upwards of €100 million in today’s market during his prime.

"It is too soft now, back in the day it was too tough. You have to be the best of the best of the best of the best before you will be able to train with the first team,” he said on Vibes with Five.

“Today, you play one good season, you score 15 goals then you cost 60 million. Like, I would have cost 150 million back in the day because at my age I was the best in Europe. Sorry, I'm not arrogant but that's the truth.

“They cost too much money and it's too easy right now...At my age, I came from Germany as the biggest player at 20 to Spurs, no chance. I played what, 50 to 60 games in two years at Spurs."

Meanwhile, also disclosed that he was forced to lie about his support for Real Madrid after he joined Barcelona.

"I support Hertha Berlin, where I was born. Sorry Blaugrana. Barcelona fans are going to hate me now but (I supported) Real Madrid," the 36-year-old said.

"I couldn't say that in the press conference. they told me 'Never say that otherwise, you can't play.' Literally, I said 'What do you mean? And they said Naah, you can't say.' Because two years before I had an interview when I played for Las Palmas and they asked me 'Who is the best player in the world? And I said in this world Ronaldo, in the galaxy Messi. And they asked me my favourite club and I said Real Madrid.”

"The first question [when I joined Barcelona] was 'What is your favourite club?’ I said Barcelona. ‘Who is the best player in the world?’ I said Messi. This is one of the biggest lies because I usually say the truth but this one, I had to lie because I wanted to put on the shirt for one time at Camp Nou. I think everybody understands."